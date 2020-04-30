Two Kenyan truck drivers test positive of COVID-19 with Uganda’s cases rising to 83, no fatalities

Trucks being sprayed at a border point of entry recently.

Kampala – Two Kenyan truck drivers have tested positive of the novel coronavirus, pushing Uganda’s count to 83

Uganda’s Health Ministry confirmed that the two cases recorded were Kenyans drivers aged 55 and 27 from the samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute Thursday, April 30.

It was also disclosed that a total of 2,071 samples tested with 492 samples from the community testing negative for COVID-19.

🔺2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today out of the 2,071 samples tested today

🔹The confirmed cases are both Kenyan male truck drivers: 55 y/o and 27 y/o who arrived via Busia and Malaba respectively.

🔸COVID-19 Confirmed cases in Uganda: 83#STAYSAFEUG — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) April 30, 2020

The confirmation of the two Kenyan drivers who arrived via Busia and Malaba borders respectively rises Uganda COVID-19 cases to 83.

The Ministry also confirmed that a total of 52 had recovered from the deadly coronavirus capping the number of active cases to 31

This follows the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.