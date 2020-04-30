May 1, 2020

Two Kenyan truck drivers test positive of COVID-19 with Uganda’s cases rising to 83, no fatalities

May 1, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Trucks being sprayed at a border point of entry recently.

Spread the love

Kampala – Two Kenyan truck drivers have tested positive of the novel coronavirus, pushing Uganda’s count to 83

Uganda’s Health Ministry confirmed that the two cases recorded were Kenyans drivers aged 55 and 27 from the samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute Thursday, April 30.

It was also disclosed that a total of 2,071 samples tested with 492 samples from the community testing negative for COVID-19.

The confirmation of the two Kenyan drivers who arrived via Busia and Malaba borders respectively rises Uganda COVID-19 cases to 83.

The Ministry also confirmed that a total of 52 had recovered from the deadly coronavirus capping the number of active cases to 31

This follows the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

OBITUARY | Barbara Allimadi: Who’s Sister Should We Send On the Frontline to Die for Democracy in Uganda?

April 30, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

President Kenyatta appoints Gen. Kibochi new Chief of Defence Forces as Mwathethe bows out

April 30, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Minister Nabakooba Returns COVID-19 Cash; Asks Mityana to use it for repair of grounded Ambulance Vehicles

April 30, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *