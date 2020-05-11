Two officers held ‘incommunicado’ as CMI cracks whip on Police over espionage claims

ASP Benon Akakwandano, Community Liaison Officer for Kiira Police Station in Wakiso District

Kampala – Two Junior Police officers have whisked away and held incommunicado by a state security Agency on allegations of espionage, a source has revealed.

Deeply placed sources havd disclosed to Red Pepper Digital that ASP Benon Akakwandano, a Community Liaison Officer for Kiira Police Station in Wakiso District, was whisked away three weeks ago subsequent to a summon by Kampala South RPC.

Sources reveal that Akakwandano, while on duty, was summoned by the Regional Police Commander Kampala South to report to his office

“On arrival at the RPC’s office, he was led to a waiting car with CMI operatives and driven off,” a source disclosed.

Another officer, ASP Frank Sabiiti, the former OC Kyenjojo was equally arrested at his new station in Mutukula.

ASP Sabiiti’s arrest raised the concern of his colleagues citing the manner of precision used to whisk him away.

Whereas no police officer is willing to divulge details of his arrest, a source said Akandwanaho is accused of spying for Rwanda, an accusation this website is yet to verify.

Both ASP Akandwanaho and Sabiiti remain inaccessible by their family – raising eyebrows that identfiy with a high profile arrest.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson when asked said he would verify the information and get back but he didn’t.

Efforts to retrieve a comment from UPDF PRO Brig. Richard Karemire – who also speaks for Military Intelligence – turned futile

But a senior police officer who knows about Akandwanaho’s arrest but asked to remain unnamed said it could be true he is CMI’s custody.

However, he was unable to mention Akandwanaho’s crime.

On another note, ASP Sabiiti’s detention details remain scanty

In the recent past, CMI has cracked a whip on Police by arresting suspected rogue cops who alleged to be conspiring with Rwanda.

Officers like like Nixon Agasirwe until to date remain in military custody, reports a city news website Trumpet News .