Two Rwandans intercepted, sent to Quarantine for 14 days amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kabale District acting Health Officer Alfred Besigensi

Kabale – Security officials in Kabale district on Wednesday intercepted two Rwandan nationals who allegedly entered Uganda through porous borders.

The two are Stanislaus Semugyenzi, aged 40, who was intercepted by security personnel at a COVID 19 screening point at Katuna border. Semugyenzi is believed to have entered in Uganda through the porous border in Rubaya Sub County in Kabale district.

The other intercepted and quarantined Rwandan national was only identified as Munyaneeza and was intercepted at a screening point in Kyanamira in Kabale municipality, believed to have entered in Uganda through a porous border in Maziba Sub County.

Alfred Besigensi the Kabale district acting Health Officer Alfred Besigensi said the two have been handed over to them and will be quarantined for 14 days.

Besigensi added that the district Health team will pick their samples today which shall be taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute tomorrow for testing and further management.