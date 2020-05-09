Two truck drivers test positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 active cases dwindle to 28

Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala — Ministry of Health has reported on Saturday, May 9, registered two new cases of novel coronavirus, rising Uganda’s infections to 116

The Ministry disclosed that 2 cases tested positive from the 1,913 samples from truck drivers tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute on Saturday.

Both truck-drivers, new cases were a Kenyan male, aged 40 and Ugandan male, aged 30, who arrived via Malaba and Mirama Hills point of entry respectively.

The Ministry revealed that efforts to track them are underway

A total of 2,565 were tested with all the 652 community samples returning negative for COVID-19. This brings to a total of 56,767 samples tested since COVID-19 hit the nation

These confirmations revealed that 31 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries.

Under the stewardship of Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng, Health MInistry revealed that 5 of the prior COVID-19 positive drivers were intercepted.

“Among the 13 truck drivers confirmed for COVID-19 on 08 May 2020, 5 truck drivers were intercepted, evacuated and have been admitted at various hospitals in the country,” read part of a tweet from the Health Ministry.

“Eight truck drivers self-exited to their respective countries,” added the statement.

Uganda’s active cases stand at 28 as number of recoveries remained capped at 55.