Two truck drivers test positive as Uganda’s COVID-19 active cases dwindle to 28
Kampala — Ministry of Health has reported on Saturday, May 9, registered two new cases of novel coronavirus, rising Uganda’s infections to 116
The Ministry disclosed that 2 cases tested positive from the 1,913 samples from truck drivers tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute on Saturday.
Both truck-drivers, new cases were a Kenyan male, aged 40 and Ugandan male, aged 30, who arrived via Malaba and Mirama Hills point of entry respectively.
The Ministry revealed that efforts to track them are underway
A total of 2,565 were tested with all the 652 community samples returning negative for COVID-19. This brings to a total of 56,767 samples tested since COVID-19 hit the nation
♦️Today,9 May,2020, 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from 1,913 samples of truck drivers.
🔺The new cases are:40 year old Kenyan and 30 year old Uganda truck drivers who arrived via Malaba and Mirama Hills point of entry respectively
🔺Efforts to track them are underway
— Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) May 9, 2020
These confirmations revealed that 31 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries.
Under the stewardship of Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng, Health MInistry revealed that 5 of the prior COVID-19 positive drivers were intercepted.
“Among the 13 truck drivers confirmed for COVID-19 on 08 May 2020, 5 truck drivers were intercepted, evacuated and have been admitted at various hospitals in the country,” read part of a tweet from the Health Ministry.
“Eight truck drivers self-exited to their respective countries,” added the statement.
Uganda’s active cases stand at 28 as number of recoveries remained capped at 55.