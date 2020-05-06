BREAKING: Two truck drivers test COVID-19 positive with Uganda’s infections hitting 100 mark

A truck driver buys a snack from a highway vendor. Two Truckdrvers have tested positive of the novel coronavirus on May 6. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala — Uganda has, on Wednesday, May 6, registered 2 new cases of COVID-19 raising the tally to 100 infections as truck drivers continue to pose a threat to the fight.

The Ministry confirmed that two cases tested positive from the 3,071 samples taken from truck drivers.

Through a tweet, Ministry of Health’s Director of General Health Service, Dr. Heny Mwebesa revealed that the 2 new cases arrived from Kenya via Malaba

The cases were of the Eritrean and Kenyan nationalities from the samples taken from Malaba OSBP.

The case tested positive of the 2,632 samples with 2,168 taken from truck drivers at Uganda’s border points

The Health Ministry also disclosed that all 438 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19

It was also revealed that a total 3,509 samples were tested today.

The Ministry also revealed that the number of recoveries capped at 55 with no deaths and fatalities registered.