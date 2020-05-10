BREAKING: Five new cases confirmed as truck-drivers continue to test Uganda’s COVID-19 robust health system

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

Kampala — Five truck drivers, have on Sunday May 10, tested positive of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry has revealed.

The Health ministry confirmed the five new cases adding that they were of Ugandan and Kenyan nationalities.

2 Ugandan and 3 Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba border points tested positive of COVID-19.

The Ministry disclosed that 5 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 1,498 samples taken from truck drivers at the various border points.

A truck driver buys a snack from a highway vendor. Five Truck drivers have tested positive of the novel coronavirus on May 10. (FILE PHOTO)

This confirmation has risen Uganda’s total COVID-19 infections to 121

Out of a total of 1,839 samples tested Sunday, all 341 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Uganda’s recoveries remain capped at 55 rising active cases from Saturday’s 28 to 31.