BREAKING: Uganda COVID-19 infections rise to 227 with 24 truck drivers testing positive on Saturday

Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng checks the thermal scanner. (PHOTO: FIle)

Kampala – Twenty four truck drivers have, on Saturday, May 16, tested positive of the novel coronavirus rising Uganda’s infections to 227

Health Ministry disclosed that the 24 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 2,044 samples taken from truck drivers at the various border points.

The 24 cases were recorded as follows: Elegu: 3 Ugandans, 2 Kenyans Mutukula: 6 Tanzanians, 1 Ugandan Malaba: 12 Kenyans

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections to 227 in Uganda.

As the MInistry moves to decentralise testing to expedite the release of COVID-19 test result, samples were tested at Uganda Virus Research Insititute and Mutukula Testing facility.

“2,044. Out of these, 115 samples were tested at Mutukula while 1,375 tested at UVRI,” the tweet read.

Kenya, on the other hand. registered 49 cases on Saturday, May 16, rising the infections to 830.

While addressing the nation at State House in Nairobi on Satur, President Kenyatta, also confirmed 5 more deaths resulting from the disease hence rising the death toll to 50.

He further revealed that 17 patients had since been discharged from the health facilities, further that the number of coronavirus recoveries now stands at 50.

Kenyan President Uhru Kenyatta

The Head of State, while saying that “close to 30% of these recorded deaths occurred at home,” passed his message of condolence to the families and friends of the deceased.

The prevailing infection rates and debrief from Health Ministry prompted President Kenyatta to extend the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 more days in a bid to tame the spread of the coronavirus.

President Kenyatta disclosed that the 7pm to 5am curfew will now end on June 6, 2020.

This now comes as the second extension after the curfew which was first announced on March 25 was extended on April 25.

The Head of State also extended the ban on movement in and out of Nairobi, Mandera and counties on the Coastal strip by the same period.