A Ugandan, 21 Kenyans test positive as infections rise to 737 in Kenya

May 13, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

Nairobi – Ministry of Kenya has, on Wednesday, May 13, confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 737.

The new cases are from 1,516 samples tested in the country in the last 24 hours and include 21 Kenyans and one Ugandan.

Kenya has so far tested 35,432 samples since the novel coronavirus pandemic was first reported in March.

The new patients are aged between 20 and 81 years-old and include 17 male and 5 female.

Across the country, the cases are spread out as follows: Nairobi (10), Mombasa (8), Kajiado (3), and Bomet (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Embakasi (4), Kamukunji (3), Kibra (2) and Kenyatta National Hospital (1).

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows: Mvita (7) and Nyali (1).

In Kajiado, the three cases were recorded in Namanga.

With the confirmation of a positive case in Bomet, the total number of counties in the country that have reported cases has risen to 20.

At the same time, Kenya’s Ministry of Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman announced on Wednesday that 22 patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 281.

