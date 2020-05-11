May 11, 2020

BREAKING: Ugandan truck driver tests positive as infections rise to 122

May 11, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala — Uganda has, on Monday, May 11, registered 1 case of the novel coronavirus, perforating the COVID-19 infections tally to 122

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a Ugandan truck-driver tested positive of the 2,296 samples taken at the different border posts.

The truck-driver arrived in Uganda arrived from Juba via Elegu border point

It is also been confirmed that all 58 community samples tested negative for COVID-19

A total of 2,854 samples were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI)

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

MOSES MUHANGI | Part III: A case of Ghost Federations, What is a national sport?

May 11, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

Two officers held ‘incommunicado’ as CMI cracks whip on Police over espionage claims

May 11, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

9 Kenyan truck drivers from Tanzania among 28 new COVID-19 cases, rising Kenya’s infections to 700

May 11, 2020 AGENCIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *