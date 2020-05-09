UPDF boosts emergency response in flood affected areas

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Hon Musa Ecweru from arrives in Kasese district to assess impact of the floods.

Kasese – The Uganda People’ Defence Forces have established structures to respond to the flood situation in Bundibugyo and Kasese districts.

This includes airlift support services on call, search and rescue, and a unit for relocation established on the ground to respond to the emergency.

UPDF contingent from the 222 Mountain Infantry Brigade under the command of Lt Col Denis Wanyama is deployed to help in relocation and assistance of the affected communities.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Air Forces is also on standby to render airlift services.

On May 07, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Air Forces airlifted the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Hon Musa Ecweru from Kololo Airstrip to Kasese district, to enable him to coordinate Government efforts in response to the ravaging floods, in the area.

The Minister said he travelled to Kasese to assess the extent of damage and relief requirement for persons affected by the floods caused by the overflow of rivers; Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mubuku on May 06, 2020.

All the rivers in Kasese and Bundibugyo Districts burst their banks, due to heavy rainfall, on the night of May 05, 2020.

Kilembe hospital was among the places gravely affected by the floods.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Uganda Police Force, and Non-Governmental Organizations have been helping in the search and rescue of patients, attendants and medical workers cut off by the floods – plus the population in the neighbourhood of the hospital.

The Local ambulance, facilitated by the joint efforts, is playing a significant role in the rescue and evacuation of the affected persons.

The floods also impacted on the general infrastructure and essential service provision in the affected districts.

Roads and bridges were destroyed as well as electricity distribution services such as that, at Kasese, Kilembe mines and Tronder hydro power plants, were gravely affected.

Education institutions were also affected such as Bikone Primary School that was partially destroyed. Furthermore, Kanamba Health Centre was all destroyed.

The UPDF is working within its core constitutional functions stipulated in Article 209 to render support during the emergency.

The UPDF remains a people’s Force, committed to working with and for the people of Uganda under all situations.