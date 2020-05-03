May 4, 2020

UPDF soldier on run after shooting Senior Military officer DEAD

May 4, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire

Nakasongola – A UPDF senior military has, on Sunday evening May 3, been shot dead by another soldier at Nakasongola Military Barracks under unclear circumstances.

Defence Spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire has confirmed the shooting incident at the Military Barracks in Nakasongola.

“There has been a shooting incident at Nakasongola Cantonment by one soldier leading to the death of one Senior Officer at a rank of Major,” said Brig, Karemire.

The suspect also injured a junior officer who had intervened to arrest him. He is currently hospitalized.

Karemire says investigations have commenced to establish the motive of the shooting.

He says the military has embarked on the search for the killer who is currently on the run.

Particulars of the deceased, the injured junior officer and the suspect were yet to be established at the time of publication.

“This is all I can share at the moment,” said Karemire when asked for identities of the victim

