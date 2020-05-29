BREAKING: URA Domestic Taxes Boss Kateshumbwa bows out

Kampala – The Commissioner of Domestic Tax at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Dickson Kateshumbwa has resigned.

Commissioner Kateshumbwa’s exit comes months after the sacking of the tax collection body’s Commissioner General Doris Akol.

In a leaked email, the audacious Commissioner revealed his exit after to over 14 years of services at URA

“Today after more than 14 years of service in the authority, I have decided to

end my tour of duty ahead of the contractual period with immediate effect,”

said Kateshumbwa.

He thanked staff for supporting him in various positions he held and said he

would put this experience to great use “in my next occupation.”

In a reshuffle sanctioned by the Former URA Commissioner General, Doris Akol, Kateshumbwa was transferred from Customs to Domestic Tax in February 2020 with appointments that took effect on April 1 2020.

Kateshumbwa replaced Henry Saka who was moved to Commissioner in charge of tax investigations. Saka replaced Patrick Mukiibi who moved to run the Corporate Services docket.

In June 2019, the former Commissioner for Customs Kateshumbwa was elected Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council in Brussels after serving as East and South African region Vice Chairman at the same organisation.

This was in edification of Uganda’s profile in the customs world after it hosted Africa’s first World Customs Organization (WCO) Global Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Conference in Kampala in 2018.

Kateshumbwa’s exit comes barely a year after President Museveni threatened to crack the whip at URA.

Museveni revealed that revenue collection is central to Uganda’s economic independence and national sovereignty and as such scientific measures to

support tax compliance are to be fully supported

A shake up was sighted subsequent to the March 2020 dropping of CG Doris Akol and the appointment of John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new URA boss.