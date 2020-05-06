VIDEO: Cargo truck-drivers spotted observing new COVID-19 guidelines

The infection rates in long haulage truck drivers continue to raise concerns among health experts. (FILE PHOTO)

Migyera – A section of long-haulage cargo truck-drivers has been spotted, on Wednesday, May 6, on the Kampala -Gulu Highway observing the new guidelines to curb COVID-19 infection.

In the video shared by MInistry of Health PRO, Emmanuel Ainebyoona highlights a scene of truck drivers of mainly Petroleum tankers parked at a fuel station in Migyera – along Kampala -Gulu Highway.

The drivers are seen resting in the trucks as they ponder to continue the journeys to their destination.

“Please stay away from them (truck-drivers) to stop the spread of COVID-19.” Ainebyoona cautioned in a tweet.

Uganda government, in April 2020, issued strict guidelines which truck drivers from Kenya and other neighbouring countries were set to follow in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

Credit; Ministry of Health PRO Mr. Emmanuel Ainebyoona

A number of Truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania have continued testing positive of COVID-19 in Uganda thus putting the nation;s health system and response to test

The Trade and Transport National Task Force sub-committee meeting of April 24, it was agreed that each transit truck shall have one driver.

“This will operate for the next four (4) weeks after which the relay system for drivers could be adopted. However, the Transporters who are ready are encouraged to effect the relay system for different countries,” the resolutions which were read by Ms Susan Kataike, the Works ministry spokesperson, on Tuesday, April 29.

he Ministry of Health has, on Tuesday, May 5, recorded 1 new case of COVID-19 raising the number to 98.

The Ministry confirmed that the new case is a 27-year-old truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia OSBP.

The case tested positive of the 2,632 samples with 2,168 taken from truck drivers at Uganda’s border points.

The Health Ministry also disclosed that all 464 community samples tested negative for the novel coronavirus.