Wearing Masks is compulsory or risk arrest – Govt

Deputy police Spokesperson, ACP Polly Namaye

Kabale – ACP Polly Namaye, the Deputy police Spokesperson, has warned that anyone found without a face mask will be arrested.

Namaye says compulsory wearing of masks in Uganda is by law as it is in the Public Health Act as it was gazetted by the Minister of Health as now they are still sensitising the people to wear masks but starting from May 19.

There will be no negotiating but they will be arresting all they would defying, she says that there is no excuse of saying that masks are expensive even a good cloth can be cut well and used as well stockings there you can get about three masks.

“In Uganda as now as I speak wearing of masks is by law what now we are doing we are sensitising our people that please find a mask and wear it before you leave your home there is not going to be any form of negotiating on wearing face masks by May 19th we shall be arresting not talking to those who will be found not practising the wearing of masks you can use a clean cloth cut it and make as well those that have stocking when well cut you can get about three masks from them,” Namaye said.

Namaye says that it has been found out by the ministry of health after making research and finding that in countries where they have practiced the wearing of masks they have managed to deal with the virus compared to those counties that have not practiced the wearing of mask.

She said this on Saturday while appearing at Voice of Kigezi FM program “Amateka ” moderated by Emmanuel Julius Arinaitwe as part of the national strategic communication team that is on the countrywide sensitisation of the people.

She also said that even though some crimes have drastically reduced domestic violence ,family conflicts ,land conflicts,child neglect and defilement have increased saying that as now these crimes were so rampant in urban towns but now it has also gone to the villages.

Namaye asked the people bordering countries like rwanda and the democratic republic of congo should be vigilant and report strangers to local authorities in the fight against COVID_19 saying that this is common in kanungu distirct where people are crossing to Democratic republic of congo as five people were recently arrested for crossing to the democratic republic of congo as they are under qurantine.

ASP Brian Ampaire the Kabale district police commander Says that as Police they are ready to begin arresting those defying the presidential directives on wearing of masks as they are to arrest all the people that will be found on streets and various roads in Kabale not wearing face masks as it is mandatory for Ugandans following the implemented policy.

Ampaire says that Uganda police force in kabale has started implementing the mandatory wearing of face masks in all police station in the district as Says all police officers are now required to wear face masks at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facilities in the district as for them as the district they have begun Immediately as they could not wait for the May 19th the date gazzated for the endorsement as the disease dosent wait.

Compulsory wearing of masks is contained in a May 8th statutory instrument supplement number 18.

Government has gazetted May 19th as the day it will enforce the directive across the country.