INSIDE STORY: Why Bushenyi Municipal Treasurer was Arrested

Former Bushenyi – Ishaka Municipal Treasurer Jackson Muhwezi Beyendeza

Ishaka – There was drama Wednesday morning May 13 at Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality when police arrested the former Municipal Treasurer Jackson Muhwezi Beyendeza over embezzlement of funds.

Muhwezi was picked by detectives from Bushenyi central police station at his home in Mazinga ward Nyakabirizi division in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality.

It is alleged that Muhwezi Beyendeza forged the signature of the former municipal town clerk Kiwanuka Gwavu and withdrew UGX191M from Municipality’s bank account in Stanbic bank Ishaka branch.

The greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marshal Tumusiime confirmed the arrest but said that police operatives were on search of Muhwezi’s home for more information.

He said Muhwezi had some other cases related swindling of money meant for roads with the municipality.

Muhwezi and other two municipal officials Deus Nuwagaba Beingana the municipal engineer and Roberto Nuwagira the municipal procurement officer were interdicted on orders of the new minister for local government Raphael Magyezi a few months ago.

The interdiction of the three officials followed a strick and closer of the municipal building by stakeholders and local leaders demanding the accountability of UGX194M meant for roads within the municipality.

The roads that were affected are the Bushenyi state lodge-Kitokye road among others.

Since then police has been investigating and to day he was picked after they found out that on top of 194M meant for roads he has swindled property tax and ground rent money from the municipality accounts.

However when contacted Apollo Lee Kakonge the executive director of Western Ankole civil society forum said that police in Bushenyi is doing a good job in removing out corrupt officials in government entities.

Kakonge further said that though the officials failed to hand over office disgusting that the register of the high court in Mbarara told them not to do so saying that police as of now are doing a great job.

“There is no harry because when you do you can miss out on something important these thugs have even swindled more money close to over UGX600m but now I trust the Bushenyi police they are doing a great job,” said Kakonge.

It should be noted that it was the citizens of Bushenyi Ishaka municipality under their umbrella of Make Bushenyi Great Again (MBUGA) under their famous logo Vuvuzela that sparked off the fire that lead to the arrest and interdiction.

But when contacted the Bushenyi Ishaka municipality deputy town clerk Didas Muhanguzi said they are facing challenges in the council because of these untrusted officers who are swindling taxpayers money.

He said that police has been investigating them and they have shown them everything saying that the arrest of Muhwezi is not by surprise.

“We have been working hand in hand with the police and we have shown them every so the arrest of Muhwezi is not by surprise,” said Muhanguzi.