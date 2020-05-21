65-year-old woman arrested for defrauding daughter of UGX12.9M to buy Lover motorcycle in funds for Child’s school fees

Kabale DPC Brian Ampaire confirmed the arrest.

Kampala – Police in Kabale district is holding a 65-year old woman on allegations of fraud.

The suspect has been identified as Florence Babwiye, a resident of Karugashe cell, Butobere ward in Central division Kabale Municipality.

Babwiye was arrested on Wednesday morning after her biological daughter Pritty Kyomugisha reported a case at Kabale police station accusing her mother of allegedly misusing UGX12,933,968 that she sent to her when she was working in Oman.

Kyomugisha says that she went to Oman on March 18, 2018, and since then every month she has been sending one million shillings every month to her mother to cater and pray school fees for her child since she left her at home.

Kyomugisha says that when she returned on 18th March 2020, she was shocked after her girl told her that she dropped out of school as a result of her grandmother’s refusal to pay her school fees.

She says that when she left in 2019, her mother married Valence Ampumuza, bought a motorcycle for him and she could not even buy food for her child.

Kyomugisha says that when she requested her mother to give her balance, she kept quiet saying that she will return soon.

Brian Ampaire the Kabale District Police Commander, says that suspect is detained at Kabale Central Police station and will be produced in court when investigations into the case are complete.