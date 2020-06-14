The suspects are paraded following their arrest in Kabale

Kabale -Police is holding fourteen people for violation of lawful orders and engaging in an act likely to spread infectious diseases when were nabbed red-handed praying in the bush.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson confirmed the arrests and identified the individuals as Tushabe Ruth, 27, of Rwakaraba, Prudence Rosette, 30, of Kamukira, Naume Nahwera, 35, of Kirigime, Orishaba Mercy 23 years of Kijuguta, Owomugisha Sheila, 20, of Central, Ninsima Grace, aged 28 of Central, Rukundo Mary, aged 23, of Bushuro and Bosco Innocent, aged 46, of Rwamukundi, Alex Shema, aged 26, of Kigongi among others. all from areas within Kabale municipality.

Maate disclosed that they were found praying in Makanga forest very far from town Wednesday afternoon at around 1 pm on a tip-off and they are members Word of faith church in Rwakaraba Nyabikoni kabale Municipality under the leadership of Pastor Obed Ndyamuba.

He says that they were more than fifty and others went in disarray when they glanced the police from a distance.

Maate confirmed that police had commenced with the investigation and the case was registered at Kabale Central Police station under SD 48/10/06/2020.

The Suspects will be arraigned in court and charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases.