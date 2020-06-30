30 Arrested merrymaking, using Saunas violating Presidential directives in Nansana

Some of the arrested persons are paraded awaiting transfer to Nansana Police Station

Nansana – Police had arrested over 30 people found in violation of the government directives that barred gathering and operating yet to be approved business.

In an operation mounted by Police in Nansana, over thirty people were nabbed merrymaking, convening and enjoying the yet to be permitted activities

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrests Sunday evening June 20.

“Police in Nansana, today evening (Sunday) carried out an operation in and around Makutano Hotel and found people defying Presidential directives. We found the sauna functional, the bar open and business as usual,” Onyango revealed.

“Over 30 people were arrested and detained at Nansana Police Station,” Onyango added confirming the arrests.

In May 19 Address, President Museveni cleared both private and public transport to operate starting May 26 and June 4 respective.

He extended the lockdown on activities that were unable to implement social distancing and measure to mention saunas, salons and arcades, among others, in efforts to curb the spread of COVID19.

As Uganda grapples with 770 infections, 7 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, June 20 from 2,935 taken on Saturday, June 19.

Health experts have decries the level of complacency exhibited by Ugandans after the lock down was eases.

The Purpose of the lockdown was to prepare the health service to respond to COVID-19. Ugandan were very cautious and observant of the guidelines during the lockdown and have since abandoned the cause,” Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said

Health Minister revealed that adherence to the guidelines had dropped to a meagre and disturbing 56%.