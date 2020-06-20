Reshuffles rock Police as 45 Officers are Transferred

IGP Martin Okoth Ochola

Kampala – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola again hits transfer button, reshuffling officers from positions and work stations.

Top on the list of transfers is SSP. Barugahare Christopher, formerly the regional police commander for West Nile region who is moved to professional Standard Unit (PSU) as deputy commandant.

SSP. Okullu Richard, who has been the Regional Police Commander for East Kyoga moves to West Nile to replace SSP. Barugahare Christopher.

SSP. Okujja Denis from Central Headquarters has been deployed in general duties and transfered to East Kyoga as deputy Regional Police Commander.

Out going West Nile RPC, SSP. Barugahare Christopher who is on transfer to Professional Standard Unit (PSU) as deputy commandant.

SSP. Nyabongo Edgar from Headquarters is deployed to Central Headquarters and appointed as Ag. ACP. Political education, while, ASP. Nakimuli Victoria from Community Liaison Office Kampala East is deployed to general duties and transferred to Human Resource Management Police Headquarters.

Other officers include District police Commanders with SP. Lwamusayi Frantile from Bunyangabo to Kasangati as District Police Commander. SP. Eyaku Tommy from Human Resource Management police Headquarters to Kitgum as District Police commander, SP. Bwire Moses from Kitgum to Human Resource Management.

SP. Kapere Rogers who has been in the Human Resource Management at Police Headquarters moves to Bunyangabo as District Police Commander, SP. Muhangi Edison from Kasangati moves to Sironko as district police commander.

Kasese gets SP. Bagenda Wilfred as DPC from Sironko,while SP. Isamat Patrick Alberto from Lamwo moves to Human Resource Management at police Headquarters.

ASP Akena Moses from OC station Lira moves to Lamwo as district Police commander.

Also read

SP. Lubega Samson from Agago moves to Human Resource Management at Police Headquarters as ASP. Katwesige Paul from Yumbe is appointed and transferred to Agago.

Shifting three officers at regional levels and 42 other officers, in the country, the IGP instructs that the transfers take immediate effect with proper hand-overs and take-overs.