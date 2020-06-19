Airtel Staff donate UGX72.2M towards COVID-19 safety of Frontline Health workers at Border Points

Kampala – Staff of your smartphone network, Airtel Uganda, donated UGX 72,280,000 in the continued fight against COVID-19 to aid frontline health workers at Uganda’s border posts.

In a brief ‘scientific’ ceremony held Thursday, Airtel Human Resource Director, Ms Flavia Lwanga, revealed that the donation will aid the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers at the border points of Elegu, Mutukula, Malaba and Busia districts.

Lwanga said that the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been reported at the border points increasing the infection risks for the Frontline health workers in those areas.

“It is upon this background that our staff decided to rally and collect money to this cause. Airtel Staff collected UGX36.1m that Airtel matched to make it a total of UGX72m,” she revealed.

Speaking on behalf of the COVID19 task force and health workers, Minister in charge of General Duties and head of COVID-19 task force Mary Okurut thanked Airtel and the staff for the continued support they have given to the government of Uganda and also congratulated them on the company’s 10th anniversary.

“This donation confirms Airtel’s commitment to this country not only as an investor but also as a company interested in the well-being and development of the congratulations upon the 10 years,” said the minister.