Arua task force under fire for ignoring COVID-19 positive case

Nahori Oya, the Arua RDC also the Arua COVID-19 task force chairperson who is in trouble over alleged incompetent team

Arua – Arua district COVID-19 task force has come under attack for allegedly ignoring a suspected COVID-19 case that later turned positive after coming in contact with close to 100 people.

The man in question returned from Juba, South Sudan on Thursday and went to his rental at Ediofe trading centre along Cathedral road after interacting with many friends in both Arua town and Ediofe trading centre.

Being alert, the man’s neighbours numbering to more than 30 with children alerted Arua district task force to come and pick the man but the team delayed for about 24 hours thus giving room for the man to interact more with people.

Later when his samples were taken, results were on Monday released confirming that the man was positive of COVID-19, sending people in panic all over the trading centre.

As a result, the task force decided to quarantine all his neighbours in their respective houses, ordering them not to come out of the enclosed building.

The decision annoyed many who turned their guns against the task force accusing its members of incompetence and negligence.

“Arua district COVID-19 task force is the most incompetent task force I have ever seen and something needs to be done about it. A suspect arrives from South Sudan, vigilant neighbours immediately informs the surveillance team, they take 24 hours to respond, and when they arrive just interact with the suspect despite overwhelming evidence, now the suspect tests positive,” Fanuel Apangu reacted on social media.

“The people reported except that the task force seems to have taken their time to respond. This thing is on mission road to the cathedral. I drove there at around 7:30pm and found people gathered on the road. When I stopped to find out what had happened, the residents were furious that they reported the issue immediately the man arrived but the task force took its time and the man seemed to have been moving around freely,” another concerned local posted.

Swalleh Harunah, also a resident of Arua town, feared that due to the porous nature of the Ugandan border with South Sudan, the real COVID-19 is going to hit the region badly.

“We have tried our level best to protect West Nile but some sluggish decisions by those in the forefront of the fight demoralizes,” Harunah said.

When contacted on phone, Nahori Oya, the Arua RDC who doubles as the task force chairperson said the delay is possible given the fact that Ambulances are few and can’t pick people from different areas at the same time.

“Ambulances move in many places, they are not in one place, so it is possible for them not to react the way people expected. The decision taken to quarantine all the neighbours in their homes is in order because we can’t collect very many people and bring them to the quarantine centre since we have also a challenge here,” Oya said.

Oya was, however, not sure whether they will feed the quarantined families in Ediofe, saying they are already running out of food.