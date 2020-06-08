Barbaric act! Army warns against Arrows, Bows Attacks on Forces

Arrows and bows wielding civilians like these poise dangerous threats.

Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) condemns attacks on security officers by people armed with arrows and bows, warning that the practice must stop.

“We condemn these acts of barbarism of using arrows and bows against our forces and this is now the third time it’s happening. This must stop” deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki issues the stern warning

The deputy UPDF’s warning follows the Friday attack on a Local Defense Unity (LDU) officer on night patrol to implement the presidential directive of curfew, in Arua town.

Pt. Iyiga Rashid, an LDU attached to 59th Battalion, Arua Military unit, was on Friday shot on the head using bow and arrow.

The victim was the last in the line from behind, on the right hand side of the road.

Forces in the joint patrol were moving in two lines on either sides of the road while telling people to go home since it was curfew time.

Immediately after the incident, the commander of the joint team, OC Operations, Arua Central Police Station rushed the victim to Rhema hospital for treatment.

A 28 year old Jamal Musa, a night watchman at Honey Pride processing centre in Awindiri area, Arua Municipality, was arrested in the midmorning hours of Saturday 6th June 2020, following a tip-off from some eyewitnesses for shooting the LDU on night patrol.

A resident of Awindiri, Jamal was arrested in a joint operation launched by officers from Police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Internal Security Organ (ISO) in Arua town.

The deputy army spokesperson also recounts similar attacks on security forces by civilians armed with arrows and bows, in Zombo and Nwoya districts.

“In Zombo it happened against our forces. Those who attacked our forces in the farm of Gen. Otema Charles and now this one in Arua” Lt. Col. Akiiki recalls.

In March this year, a group of over 200 civilians armed with machetes, hoes, bows and arrows stormed Oduk UPDF detach located one kilometre away from Zombo town council offices at night and set ablaze grass-thatched houses at the detach.

About five people including UPDF soldiers and the attackers reportedly lost their lives in the process.

In a related incident, about three weeks ago, scores of civilians lost the lives in a clash with military personnel over land dispute in Nwoya district.

According to the deputy army spokesperson, civilians armed with arrows and bows attacked military detach.

Lt. Col. Akiiki discloses that due to the increasing trend of attacks on forces by arrows and bows, the army considers disarming civilians of the traditional weapons.

“This seems to be the trend but we are going to hunt down everybody with arrows and bows in his house or in any other place to make sure we consficate them” he assure the public in an audio message.

The audio message that the deputy army spokesperson confirmed to Red Pepper digital that it belongs to him, is in social media circulation.