Bigger, Better! Red Pepper Adjusts Cover Price To UGX3,000

Kampala – Owing to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on running the Newspaper business across the country, the management of Red Pepper has been forced to increase the cover price as one of the measures to keep the publication afloat.

Effective today June 08, 2020, the Cover Price for Red Pepper is increased to UGX3,000 from UGX2,500 per copy.

Red Pepper’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Tusiime thanks the readers, advertisers and other stakeholders for the great support they have offered to the brand for the past many years and implores them to keep supporting business.

“We have been forced to increase the cover price so as to match the production costs and be able to meet the standards of the market. COVID-19 has among other sectors affected the print industry. The cost of production currently is beyond what the management can manage,” Tusiime asserts.

“Publishing a newspaper in Uganda involves the importation of the newsprint, ink and other materials used in the production process. Before the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the prices of the materials had skyrocketed but we managed to keep producing the readers’ favourite newspaper at the old set price,” Tusiime adds.

Red Pepper’s Circulation Manager, Francis Tumusiime, assures the customers and lovers of the newspaper that the product has been rebranded, increased in size to give more value for money to customers.

The Might Mr Hyena

“The new Red Pepper has revived its former glory with all its ingredients. All those who had all along missed out on their good intelligence briefing, news analysis, Mr. Hyena tales, salacious pictorials and hot gossip have been catered for,” Tumusiime says.

“The new redesigned product with increased pagination will make most of its customers have sleepless nights in their living rooms struggling to consume the exclusive content. Besides political and gossip news, the new Red Pepper will carry crime and business news as well as human interest stories,” he adds.

It should be noted that the wave of economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has not only affected Pepper Publications Limited but has equally swept three of the local language newspapers; Orumuri, Etop and Rupiny at Vision Group.

Recently, the Vision Group Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija, attributed the closure of the weekly newspapers to the high cost of production yet the company was also not making enough money to sustain the publication of the local newspapers.

Although the Vision Group painfully took a serious and hurting decision that left OVER 200 WORKERS UNEMPLOYED, Kaija commends the suspended products saying they earlier contributed much to the growth of the economy and also played a key role in the survival of local languages.

It should be noted that the COVID-19 measures came up with negative implications like lockdown, restriction of movement, curfew that forced the suspension of other publications like The Independent magazine, Kampala Sun, Ennyanda-Nation Media Group’s bi-weekly sports newspaper.

Gov’t To Weigh in

COVID-19 prevention through mass awareness is important.

Media is a worldwide proven major weapon in spreading the message to all Ugandans. This however, is not taken seriously by the government since most media houses are limping and others on the verge of closing business.

Most media houses relayed government messages free of charge since the beginning of the pandemic. The media owners think this is the right time for the government to give a hand by providing financial support.

It would be prudent if the government prevailed over the ministries and other government bodies to pay outstanding debts.

Media houses are among the major creditors of the government.

Government should pay domestic arrears owing to media houses immediately to enable them cope with the rising cost of running their businesses at a minimum profit.

The government should support by buying space, and reach-out on print, broadcast and online media worth billions for the remaining period of the lockdown to sensitive the masses about the pandemic.

This can be managed jointly by the media owners association, with proper accountability backed by invoices and tangible evidence.

It would also be very sensible if the government intervenes on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to waive taxes on media houses at least from March to when the pandemic becomes manageable.