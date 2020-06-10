BIG MOVE! Construction of Roads Lobbied by MP Musoke Commences

Buikwe North MP Musoke (2nd L) Inspecting Roads where Construction will take place

Buikwe – Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has kicked off construction works on several roads in Buikwe North Constituency (Njeru Municipality) lobbied by the area member of Parliament.

The Roads benefiting from this programme include Wankwale, Banga1, Banga2, Mutanzige Road, Kiteme Road, Bugoba A, Bugoba B, Kiwanyi and Owuma Road located in Nyenga Division. Other roads are located in Njeru Central Division in Zones of Naava, Kyabaggu, Kamwanyi, Nakibizzi and Namwezi while in Wakisi Division they include Mpumudde,

Matovu, Kidaga and Kiyunga.

‘’Over 25Km Municipal Roads are going to be revamped under Force Account by the Ministry of Works and the team has started with bush clearing around the three divisions before we go to other stages including mixing them with marram’’, Musoke said.

Buikwe North MP Paul Musoke( In Suit) With Ministry Officials at Wakisi During the Inspection

Musoke added that the project is expected to contribute to improving road transportation and trade facilitation along with the above-mentioned areas and improving transport services and agricultural productivity by connecting villages and to the main road network.

Musoke who revealed that they pleaded with the government as members of parliament through the Ministry of Works to repair their respective roads, added that there will be no compensation since the program is under a force account.

He asked stakeholders to embrace the development since it consists of widening the roads in the respective divisions.

Residents in Njeru Municipality have always expressed concern over failure by the Municipal Council to address the problem of poor roads despite heavy taxes collected from them.

Currently, roads are maintained by the municipality leadership, however, there has always been concern over the poor quality of work in the area.