Buikwe Clerics Receive Food Aid, Cash from MP Musoke
Buikwe – All Njeru Municipality religious clerics, teachers and Local Defense Unit (LDU) Officers on Wednesday were boosted with maize flour food relief and Cash donated by Paul Musoke Ssebulime, the Buikwe North Member of Parliament.
Muslims, Church of Uganda, Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist Church and Pentecostal church clerics received the boost at St. Karoli Lwanga Parish in the Mbikko.
Ms Theresa Namutebi, the Secretary St. Karoli Lwanga Parish said this generous gift came at a pivotal time when many persons have been affected by measures put in place by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease.
‘’We are incredibly thankful for the support to the church during this time of increased need. The donation will help provide more meals and other essential resources to people of God who need them most’’, said Namutebi.
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways and has not spared Uganda, leading to a number of measures being taken by the government of Uganda to mitigate the spread of the CoronaVirus. The measures, among others, include the suspension of religious gatherings. This has particularly affected the church operations.
Handing over the items, Musoke said that places of worship were affected after a lockdown was imposed on the country, but clerics continued praying for our country.
“We thank the religious leaders, Journalists, Teachers and security officers and we are standing with them at this difficult time for their support towards the population spiritually’’, said Musoke who has spent over Shs 22M on Various relief activities.
Last Month, Musoke donated food, Ambulance and funds to the Buikwe District Task Force head by Jane Francis Kagaya, the Resident
District Commissioner (RDC)
Two Police officers perish in motor accident
Seek solutions in challenging situations! Opposition Lynchpin, Kizza Besigye implores Ugandans during Easter festivities
Africell rolls out COVID-19 initiative, gifts customers with #StayAtHome goodies
BOOBY TRAP: Chinese Telecom Giant with links to Uganda probed over alleged bribery
EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Tumukunde secretly discharged
CRIME: 3 thugs put out of action, pistol recovered
NEW TWIST! Gov’t orders fresh probe into Bobi Wine supporter’s Death
Climate change is real! UN to train govt, academia on geospatial technology
CMI detain businessman in connection to aiding Rwandan spy
MTN injects over UGX50M in Stanbic Bank-led School championship
KCCA: FDC’s Nyanjura named Finance Minister in the executive cabinet
Sudan Premier survives assassination
Bobi Wine beats Police surveillance, consults in Busoga
Museveni’s Ambassador Abandons Husband For Wealthy Hajji
Iganga Doctor Gunned Down, Police Investigates
Trade Minister clarifies fate of arcades in COVID-19 lockdown lift as Malls open June 4
Germany Referee reacts to Jadon Sancho booking after taking-off shirt in honour of George Floyd
END OF THE ROAD! Court Upholds Interdiction of Jinja RDC Sakwa
WorldXpress’ Kasirivu bows to pressure, calls truce with MP Tusiime as tension escalates
Former Lesotho First Lady re-arrested over killing of husband’s ex-wife
CONFIRMED! AIGP Edward Ochom replaces Asuman Mugenyi as New Operations Director
COVID-19: Father Joe King Decries Increased Child Abuse, Domestic Violence
Buikwe Clerics Receive Food Aid, Cash from MP Musoke
‘Thieving’ Maracha District councillors pinned in fleecing water kiosk of monies
CORONAVIRUS: 54 beat COVID-19 in Kenya as infections rise to 2,216
Fr Joe King, the St.Karoli Lwanga Parish priest appealed to Ugandans to remain still and know that God is their refuge in times of trouble.
He noted that as leaders, doctors, scientists, researchers and everyone is having limitations, God is in charge.
On Wednesday, Government said 18 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 as the confirmed cases rose to 507.