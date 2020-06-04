June 4, 2020

Buikwe Clerics Receive Food Aid, Cash from MP Musoke

June 4, 2020 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Buikwe North MP Musoke (2nd L) hands Over Relief Items to Religious Leaders at St.Kaliro Lwanga

Buikwe – All Njeru Municipality religious clerics, teachers and Local Defense Unit (LDU) Officers on Wednesday were boosted with maize flour food relief and Cash donated by Paul Musoke Ssebulime, the Buikwe North Member of Parliament.

Muslims, Church of Uganda, Roman Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist Church and Pentecostal church clerics received the boost at St. Karoli Lwanga Parish in the Mbikko.

Ms Theresa Namutebi, the Secretary St. Karoli Lwanga Parish said this generous gift came at a pivotal time when many persons have been affected by measures put in place by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

‘’We are incredibly thankful for the support to the church during this time of increased need. The donation will help provide more meals and other essential resources to people of God who need them most’’, said Namutebi.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways and has not spared Uganda, leading to a number of measures being taken by the government of Uganda to mitigate the spread of the CoronaVirus. The measures, among others, include the suspension of religious gatherings. This has particularly affected the church operations.

Handing over the items, Musoke said that places of worship were affected after a lockdown was imposed on the country, but clerics continued praying for our country.

“We thank the religious leaders, Journalists, Teachers and security officers and we are standing with them at this difficult time for their support towards the population spiritually’’, said Musoke who has spent over Shs 22M on Various relief activities.

Last Month, Musoke donated food, Ambulance and funds to the Buikwe District Task Force head by Jane Francis Kagaya, the Resident
District Commissioner (RDC)

Fr Joe King, the St.Karoli Lwanga Parish priest appealed to Ugandans to remain still and know that God is their refuge in times of trouble.

He noted that as leaders, doctors, scientists, researchers and everyone is having limitations, God is in charge.

On Wednesday, Government said 18 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 as the confirmed cases rose to 507.

