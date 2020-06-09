June 9, 2020

‘Cardiac Arrest’ robs Burundi of President Pierre Nkurunziza

June 9, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

President Pierre Nkurunziza succumbs to cardiac arrest

Bujumbura – Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, according to the government.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

The outgoing president died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8, the statement added.

Burundi Army Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye gestures to party supporters (AP Photo/Berthier Mugiraneza)

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza was due to hand over in August to political ally President-Elect Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was declared earlier this month the winner of a May 20 presidential election.

More to follow as more details come in.

