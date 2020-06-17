Child abuse, domestic violence on rise in Kabale – Authorities

Kabale – Leaders in kabale are worried about the increased domestic violence and child-related cases like defilement during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Monica Muhumuza, the senior Kabale district Probation Officer says that since March 23, 2020, -when the country was put under the lockdown as a way of containing the spread of COVID 19 – the office has handled 283 cases related to children whom many have been consoled and reunited back with their families.

Muhumuza reveals that they have registered 47 cases of domestic violence, 33 cases of child neglect, 4 cases of defilement, 8 cases of physical abuse against the children by their parents and guardians, 3 abandoned babies; one being of a one day child whom they found was with a dog and three-stranded children.

Muhumuza made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at the function to flag-off this year’s day of the African child that was flagged off by the kabale LC5 boss Patrick Besigye Keihwa at the district headquarters in Makanga hill kabale municipality.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “access to comprehensive child-friendly services during COVID 19 pandemic.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa said that it’s really do dehurtening that due to the increase of domestic related cases anong families where most of the children are suffering under the hands of their parents and guardians who some have reached the extent of defiling them .

He revealed that as the district they have decided to celebrate the day scientifically by using public address systems and go into the villages and inform the people that the rights of children need to be protected.

“We have decided to do anything scientific it is burials, district council meetings, even the voting and campaigns are to be done scientifically as it now the only way to go as I want to salute the president for his fight aganist COVID 19 as o call upon every stakeholder to remain calm and safe”. Keihwa said.