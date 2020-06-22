Farewell! CJ Bart Katureebe bows out in style, hands over to Deputy Alfonse Owiny-Dollo

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has today Monday, June 22 officially handed over office to his Deputy, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the High Court in Kampala.

In a colourful ceremony held at High court Kampala, Justice Bart Katureebe Magunda, Uganda’s Chief Justice for the last five years, handed over office to his deputy Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo until the President appoints a substantive head of the Judiciary.

“There is time for everything under the sun. It’s time for me to go home,’’ Justice Katureebe said.

The diligent Chief Justice officially retired on Sunday, June 21 after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The constitution demands that justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal retire at 70 years, High court Judges retire at 65 and magistrates withdraw at 60 years of age.

In an appreciation letter to stakeholders on Friday, June 19, Katureebe said he is going home and wanted people to witness that you can retire and go home.

“I believe that together we have registered some achievements in the administration of Justice in the country. I would urge all to extend the same support to the in-coming Chief Justice,” Katureebe said

Justice Katureebe took over office after Benjamin Odoki in March 2015 and has since then served as Chief Justice till retirement.

A fulfilled and contented Katureebe boasted of some of his achievements which include salary enhancement of judicial officers – now a High Court judge earning UGX23m from UGX9m at the time he was appointed Chief Justice; the passing of the Administration of the Judiciary Law, the commencement of the construction of Supreme court and Court of Appeal twin-towers and the installation of the Electronic Court Case Management Information System.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank you all collectively and individually for the cooperation and support you have rendered to me and the Judiciary as an institution during my tenure in office. It has been a great honour and privilege to work with you all,’’ Katureebe penned down in a letter of appreciation

Katureebe also said that he will be coming to Kampala as a visitor may be to the Supreme Court where he still has three months to finish his