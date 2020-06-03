Concerned citizen drags Kabale Municipal Council to Court over sale of Yard

The Municipal Yard sold to Kabale Businessman

Kabale – Kabale Municipal council has been dragged to the high court by Wilson Mbabazi, a concerned resident of Kigongi ward in Central Division, over the manner in which Municipal yard was sold to Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda.

According to a sale agreement, Kabale Municipality sold its yard on plot 11-17 along the kabale – mbarara road to Businessman and lawyer Cephas Birungyi Kagyenda who is also the kabale district chairperson of the land board on 27th December 2019 at ugx 1billion as it used to house a health centre II, store and education offices.

Mbabazi through his lawyers of M/S Bemanyisa & Co. Advocates, filed a civil suit number 009 of 2020 dated June 2nd 2020, before Kabale the kabale high court

Mbabazi argues that the decision of Kabale Municipality to sell the Municipal be declared by Court as null and Void as it contravenes the Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets (PPDA) act.

He also says that even though the municipal leadership went on to get a no-objection letter from the ministry of local government to the sale of the yard even though during the council session the Upper Bugongi objected the move but he was not given time.

Mbabazi also says that the Municipal leadership never consulted the people on the sale of the yard but the mayor sat in a meeting with his executive and the speaker and passed the sale of public land.

Kabale High Court has issued summons dated June 2, 2020, signed by Didas Muhumuza, the Kabale High Court Registrar ordering Kabale Municipal Council to file a defence within 15 days.

“File a written statement of defence within 15 days from the date of service of summons on you in the manner prescribed under O.9R 1 of the civil procedure rules (as amended).

Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha the mayor says that he was yet to get the court summons but he Said they went through the right channels and that being kabale is set for a city in 2023 they would not allow such a place that is not pleasant for the beauty of kabale so they decide to sell it so that it can be developed.