Contractor to upgrade Buramba Health Centre on spot for shoddy work

Kampala – SAGMA Technical Services Ltd, an engineering company that was contracted to upgrade Buramba Health Centre II to health centre III is on spot over shoddy work.

SAGMA was awarded a contract worth ugx 650 Million to upgrade Buramba Health Centre II and also set up staff quarters on the facility that is situated in Rubaya Sub County, Kabale district.

According to the contract that was signed by the company and Kabale District local government in January this year, the structures at the health centre were supposed to have been completed by late July this year.

However, Julius Barusya, the chairperson of the Health Committee of Kabale District who doubles as the councillor representing Kamugamguzi Sub County at the district council accuses SAGMA Technical services of using substandard blocks and sand at the facility.

“We recently visited the facility on our supervision tour as a Health committee of the District. We were worried about the type of blocks the contractor is using. When you see the type of sand you will get worried. We have raised an alarm to the leaders and other concerned parties to take appropriate action,” Barusya said.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the Kabale District chairperson acknowledged an alarm for suspected shoddy work, confirming that the District administration will visit the facility in question on Monday (today).

Eng Paddy Mwesigwa, the director of SAGMA technical services, including the Kabale District Engineer Januario Bagamuhunda didn’t pick phone calls for a comment on the matter.

Buramba Health centre was recently upgraded to health centre III.

Mumvaneeza Jack, the member of management at Buramba health centre speaking to our reporter said they had continuously engaged the contractor on the matter but he turned a deaf ear.