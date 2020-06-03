CORONAVIRUS: 54 beat COVID-19 in Kenya as infections rise to 2,216

A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya,

Nairobi – Fifty-four (54) people have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since Kenya reported its first recovery on April 1.

Kenya’s Health CAS Rashid Aman said this brings the total number of recoveries to 553.

“I want to pay tribute to our health workers. While celebrating the success, I want to reiterate the importance of observing the containment measures,” Dr. Aman said on Wednesday.

He, however, revealed that the number of Kenyans who have contracted coronavirus has risen to 2,216 after 123 tested positive.

Kenya’s Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman

This is from a total of 2,112 samples that were tested bringing the total number of cumulative samples tested in the country to 85,058.

90 of the new cases are male while 33 are female while age distribution is between 8 to 84 years.

Nairobi reported 44 cases, Mombasa 34, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 12, Kajiado 3, Kiambu 3, Nyeri 3, Kilifi 2, Garissa 1 and Laikipia 1.

In the last 24 hours, three more people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease: two are from Nairobi while one is from Nyeri County.

The youngest is a 12-year-old boy while the other two are 41 years and 84 years respectively.

The death toll from coronavirus in Kenya now stands at 74.

COVID-19 cases rise to 507 in Uganda

Ministry of Health confirmed 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus increasing COVID-19 infections to 507 with recoveries rising to 89 on Wednesday.

Uganda’s Health Ministry revealed that 6 truck drivers tested positive of COVID-19 with 4 arriving from South Sudan through Elegu and 2 from Kenya at Malaba OSBP.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and PM Ruhakana Rugunda

12 cases were confirmed with COVID-19 from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. The 12 cases were from Amuru (8), Buikwe (3) and Kyotera (1).

In accordance to the directive barring entry of confirmed drivers, 21 positive foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 4 Eritreans and 1 Congolese) were handed to their countries of origin.

Also read

A total of 1.086 samples were tested on Tuesday with 774 taken from Points of Entry and 312 tests done on contacts and alerts through rapid testing.