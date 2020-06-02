Uganda COVID-19 infections rise to 489 with 32 new cases confirmed on Tuesday

A health worker takes a sample for testing (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Uganda has, on Tuesday, June 2, recorded 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 489.

In a statement issued by Dr Charles Olaro, the Health Ministry confirmed the 32 new cases; disclosing that 19 tested positive from samples taken at points of entry whilst 13 were from rapid tests on contacts and alerts.

“June 2 2020, the Ministry of Health confirms thirty-two (32) new COVID-19

cases from 2,222 samples tested on 01 June 2020. ” read the statement.

“All the confirmed cases are Ugandans,” Dr. Olaro emphasised in a statement.

Of a total of 1,693 samples collected at the various border points, 19 tested positive (excluding foreign drivers) with 14 are truck drivers arriving from South Sudan via Elegu, 2 from Kenya via Malaba, another 2 from Kenya via Busia, and 1 arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula.

Of the 13 cases confirmed from contacts and alerts’ samples were from Kyotera (7), Tororo (2), Wakiso (1), Yumbe (1), Mpigi (1) and Gomba (1).

Additionally, Olaro said that 25 foreign truck drivers (9 Tanzanians, 12 Kenyans, 1 Eritrean, 1 Congolese and 1 truck driver whose nationality is not captured) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Olaro also announced that the number of recoveries has risen and now stands at 79.

Currently, Uganda is host to a total of 489 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 391 admitted in 15 Referral Hospitals across the country whilst 79 have recovered

from the disease.