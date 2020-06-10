President Iddi Amin family eulogises Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga

Former President, Field Marshal Iddi Amin Dada

Kampala – The family of former President, Field Marshal Iddi Amin Dada joins rest of Ugandans in mourning late Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga.

“We all know that inside he was actually a simple man with a good heart, living a peaceful, quiet and simple life. But a man of strong principles which led him to sacrifice and make a unique contribution to the history of his country through decades of professional service for which he will always be remembered” Hussein Lumumba Amin, a son to the deceased president eulogises the deceased General in a post on social media.

Hussein Lumumba Amin

On behalf of the family, Lumumba Amin also conveys condolences to those bereaved at the loss.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga breathed his last Tuesday June 9

“Condolences to his family, his children, his friends, his colleagues, and to the people of Uganda” a part of the post reads.

The family Prays that God Almighty cleanse any of earthly mistakes of Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga.