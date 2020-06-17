Distribution of Face Masks commences in Kyotera District

Kampala – The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the distribution of masks has commenced in Kyotera District by Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, as the country, strives to combat the spread of Covid-19.

This follows the health directives of compulsory wearing of face masks for all Ugandan aged six years and above as Lockdown restrictions are eased.

Dr. Diana Atwine the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in a social media post said “Distribution of Reusable Masks started yesterday in Kyotera District by Hon. Robinah Nabbanja who handed over the 232,000 masks to the District task force’’.

Hon. Robinah Nabbanja the state Minister of Health for General Duties handed over the 232000 masks to the District taskforce yesterday 16 June 2020 in Kyotera.

The masks will go to all Ugandans aged six years and above, she added

According to the Ministry of Health, over 30 million masks will be distributed countrywide.

The first 750,000 masks will be distributed to communities in the border districts of Adjumani, Amuru, Kyotera and Rakai where the risk of importing the disease from neighbouring countries is high

In a national address on Tuesday 9 June 2020, the President of Uganda Kaguta Yoweri Museveni address said “If you want us to overcome the virus, listen to the advice given. Make sure you put on a mask at all times in public and if you have nothing to do in town, stay home’’.

Since then Security agencies have strongly enforced the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places and public transport means.