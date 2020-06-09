Distribution of Face masks set to commence despite delay

Workers make face masks at Nytil Uganda

KAMPALA – The distribution of masks is to commence but will run concurrently with production because the Government of Uganda cannot wait until a large quantity is available for every citizen.

This comes after the presidential directive to have masks availed to every Ugandan above 6 years, as a way to prevent the contraction of COVID-19 after citizens raised the issue of affordability.

In a social media post, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Information and Communications Technology revealed that the distribution of masks was set to start.

“The distribution of masks is set to commence but will run concurrently with production given the government cannot wait until a large quantity is available.” Hon. Nabakooba disclosed.

“Assuming we make 1 million masks per day and distribute them straight away, we will need 35 days to complete the production and distribution exercise,’’ she added.

President Museveni, in one of his national address on Monday, May 19 at Statehouse Nakasero, said that the government was to provide standard, free reusable masks to all Ugandans aged six years and above as a pre-condition for lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

These masks are to be distributed through the District Local Council system. Each person will be allocated one mask which must be worn all the time when in public.

However, due to a large number of Uganda’s population and the low production, the masks have not been able to be delivered within the stipulated period of 2 weeks as earlier communicated by the government.

President Museveni believes that mask-wearing is the new front and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 especially now that the lockdown has been eased.