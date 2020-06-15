2021 COUNTDOWN: Electoral Commission to unveil Revised 2021 General Elections Roadmap on Tuesday

Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama

Kampala – The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to roll out the highly anticipated revised roadmap for the 2021 general elections on Tuesday, June 16 as the political atmosphere gets ‘humid’

Speaking to our Reporter, Electoral Commission Spokesperson Jotham Taremwa confirmed the development.

He affirmed that the road map will be graced by key stakeholders and televised live on national television starting 10 am.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, Electoral Commission was slated to carry out a number of activities for the month of March and April, which have not been able to take place because of measures instituted by the government in response to the pandemic.

Activities like, the display of tribunal recommendations on who should be removed from the voters’ register at each parish was suspended.

By early April, the EC was supposed to gazette and publish presidential and parliamentary candidates’ nomination dates and venue.

From April 8- 17, the EC would to nominate village special interest groups such as the older persons, youths and people with disabilities. They would also use the same time to campaign and have their elections between April 20-24.

This process would extend to the parish level for the same interest groups between April 27-29.

Notably, all these activities are void of fruition as the pandemic remained a threat.

Experts argue that Covid-19 pandemic has put political processes in an entirely new light, specifically posing new questions on how electoral processes are conducted and the impact on campaigns and elections is also becoming evident.

“New ways of electioneering will be ushered in. Media and technology will very much likely be at the heart of any electoral process. Election violence and voter bribery, which are largely driven by the human contact element in elections, could lessen,” deliberated Ms. Christine Kirabo at Foundation for Human Rights Initiative

Ms Kirabo also reflects on the fate of participation citing that this could also lessen voter participation.

“Considering that there is no foreseeable end to the pandemic and yet elections are a necessary evil, Ugandan citizens should never have to choose between exercising their franchise and keeping themselves safe,” Kirabo cautions

In related developments, Opposition Presidential hopefuls, Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have since joined forces to challenge President Museveni’s hold onto power.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader, retired Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu is also expected to feature on the ballot paper come 2021.