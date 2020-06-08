Eng. Kiiza Demand for Significant Youth Empowerment

Eng. Ismail Kiiza ,Mayoral Aspirant Jinja City

Jinja – The government of Uganda has been tasked to address issues regarding the inclusion of young people economically by fast-tracking programs to help the youth out of poverty.

Speaking to Red Pepper Digital’s Brian Musaasizi on Sunday, 7 June 2020, Eng. Kiiza a contender for Jinja City mayoral seat said the youth feel significant political and economic exclusion in the country.

With over 20 years serving in Media Industry both within and outside Uganda, Kiiza revealed that despite various interventions both by government and the private sector, the youth continue to grapple in many areas including jobs, education, youth participation and sports, health, and creative arts which could bolster their lives if well attended to.

Eng. Kiiza argues that although the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government dedicated massively to fulfil the demands of young people in all its programs, a lot remains unattended to.

“Uganda’s problem is not changing power and NRM is capable of delivering Uganda to the Promised Land. However, young people constitute the biggest population here and youth numbers continue to bulge. Therefore, there must be rigorous efforts to develop this group of the population given their numbers and potential to boost growth and development,’’ Kiiza said.

He adds that in Uganda, where 78 percent of the population is under the age of 30, competition for jobs is fierce and unemployment among 18- to 30-year-olds stands at over 50 percent despite many striving to become graduates.

‘’There is an age gap at work. Those who are given offices to head the youth are much older than us the young people that’s why they have failed to handle our problems and it’s no coincidence that a large number of young people have no jobs and their future is uncertain’’, Kiiza appealed to President Museveni to increase on the number of young people in government offices.

The veteran media insignia, Kiiza affirmed that Economic exclusion also makes it easier for politicians of all parties to manipulate youth which is a national crisis that demands urgent, innovative and coordinated solutions.

“There is no space for us. In the various ministries they [hold] positions forever so, how can we involve ourselves there?”He asked.

Various experts have encouraged government to promote vocational and training levels that may also play a very critical role in expanding entrepreneurship on the country.