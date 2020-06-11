NWSC MD Eng. Mugisha Inspects Katosi Water Works Project, Progress at 65%

Katosi Water Works Project at 65 % Progress

Mukono – The Government of Uganda through National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is constructing a new 240million litres per day in Katosi to the east of Kampala to increase water supply in Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

Inspecting the site on Wednesday, NWSC Managing Director Dr. Eng

Silver Mugisha stressed the urgency of the project to the people of

Uganda.

“Covid-19 should not be an excuse for us to delay this project. Let us work with resilience, mobilize and work in overdrive mode to add the much-needed 160million litres of water per day to Kampala. Let’s be scientific in our construction during this period” he said

According to Eng Mugisha, the corporation currently produces UGX240million litres of water which is not enough to meet the high demand for 300 million litres per day in Metropolitan Kampala.

“With the additional 160million litres of water per day from Katosi and the 240million litres from Ggaba, we shall have 400 million litres which will meet and exceed the water demand of Kampala Metropolitan city by February 2021,” he added

Nwsc Team headed by Eng.Mugisha Inspects Katosi Water Works Project on Wednesday

The NWSC Deputy Managing Director Technical Services Eng Johnson Amayo said that civil works are over 95% complete. The 55km pipeline from Katosi, Nsumba, Mukono, Seeta, Namungongo, Naalya to Naguru is over 80% complete.

“We are now focusing on electro-mechanical and completion by Jan-Feb 2021,” said Amayo.

The consultant GKW said the project is now 65% complete.

“We experienced material loading delays at Mombasa, slow cross border traffic and had to close the site for some weeks. Despite the challenges, we are working with the contractor to deliver the project by Jan 2021,” he pledged

The new Plant shall also house;

•A 500m offshore abstraction pipeline into Lake Victoria.

A scada system that will be integrated with the existing NWSC installations

A modern laboratory to enhance water quality monitoring and management

A mechanical workshop

A compact wastewater treatment plant

A solid-waste handling and incineration facility

A modern staff housing estate with modern amenities and recreation facilities

From the plant, water shall be pumped to the new Nsumba reservoirs (40million litres capacity) through a 9.5km bulk DN1400mm pipeline.

The water shall thereafter gravitate to Kampala via Mukono – Seeta – Sonde – Namugongo, through a 55km DN1400mm bulk pipeline.

•The project also entails the construction of a 15million litre reservoir in Sonde and booster station in Namugongo.

The project also has a component to supply water to Katosi, Lugazi

town and the surrounding areas.

In the pipeline, NWSC is working on a new treatment plant along the shores of Lake Victoria at Kigo, to boost piped water supply to Kampala South, which covers Kaazi, Kajjansi, Entebbe, Buloba, Bulenga and Mpigi areas.

A faecal sludge treatment facility will also be constructed to increase sanitation and waste management in those areas.

The project will increase the Kampala-Entebbe corridor water supply by 135 million litres per day to meet the growing demand for services along Entebbe road. Other projects are ongoing in Gulu, Lira, Bushenyi, Arua, Mbale, Mbarara, Sembabule, Kapeeka-Nakaseke, Fort Portal, Isingiro, Masaka among others