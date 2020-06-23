Ex-Vice President’s family declares support for Museveni

Gen. Idris’ aunt, Batekaja flashes her national ID in preparation to vote for President Museveni during the interview on Monday

Arua | The family of Idi Amin’s Vice President, Late Gen. Mustafah Idris has declared support for President Yoweri Museveni ahead of 2021 general elections.

Guided by 109-year-old Khemisa Abdallah Batekaja, the Late General’s paternal aunt, the family says they are ready to do what it takes to see that President Museveni gets more votes in West Nile region than ever before.

“Before he died, Gen. Mustafah used to tell us to support the President in power (Museveni) because he has a guarantee and knows what to do. That a new person will need time to prepare yet the ruling President knows where he has reached and which remaining projects to accomplice,” Mustafah Muktar, the grandson of Gen. Idris told journalists at Batekaja’s gardens in Arua town on Monday.

He said as a family they are following Gen. Idris’ advise and will propagate his message across West Nile region to see that people vote for President Museveni by all means.

“Gen. Mustafa wasn’t for his family alone but for West Nile region and the entire country. Being the founder of West Nile Effort for Museveni, people of West Nile shouldn’t take Late Mustafa’s advice of supporting Museveni lightly because he knew what the President did for peace to prevail all over Uganda,” Muktar retaliated.

Armed with her national identification card (ID), Batekaja prayed to God to first allow her cast her vote for President Museveni before she dies.

According to Batekaja, she has lived to see all Presidents that have ruled Uganda, adding that none of them is close to what Museveni has done.

Late Gen. Mustafah Idris

“President Museveni has done better than all Presidents that ruled Uganda before, a reason he has stayed in power for all these years. Look at the nice roads, electricity which I’m enjoying here, hospital and schools which he has built, no President did these before. Above all, without this peace brought by Museveni, do you think I would be talking to you like this at my age?” Batekaja asked as she flashed her ID at journalists.

She said people in NRM shouldn’t run after the opposition because they will look mad.

“If you are bathing in a shelter and a mad man comes to pick away your clothes, don’t run after him for the clothes because if you do so, you will look mad yourself. Remain in the shelter and find a solution within there. After all, a frog’s noise in water doesn’t stop a cow from drinking the water,” Batekaja proverbially said.

Similarly, Mohamoud Abdallah, Gen. Idris’ young brother urged Ugandans to support President Museveni so as to allow him to complete the tasks ahead.

He called upon youths to take advantage of the prevailing peace in the country to work hard for the development of the nation.

Abdallah thanked President Museveni for having taken care of Gen. Idris until his death and the support he gave to his children.

Gen. Idris who served as Vice President under Idi Amin from 1976 to 1979 died in 2013 at the age of 91. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Keri, Kuluba sub-county in Koboko district.