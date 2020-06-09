FRACAS: Anonymous letters send residents into panic

Buikwe – Tension is high among residents of Konko in Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District following anonymous letters dropped by unidentified people threatening to attack residents.

The threats were written on anonymous letters dropped by unknown people in the residents’ homes over the weekend.

Written in blue ink, the letter signed by a one Issa Allan who included his contact; 0788898131, the thugs threaten to kill residents in and orders them to enter their homes as early as 7 PM to avoid the eventualities.

‘’Be informed that there will be killings on your village (Konko). You are warned against staying outside beyond 7 pm” reads part of the anonymous letter.

A section of Residents who spoke to Red pepper on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter said they were spending sleepless nights, while some were contemplating relocating from their homes to seek refuge elsewhere for safety.

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, confirmed the matter, saying police are working with the community to apprehend the authors of the letters.

She added that police has intensified operations in Konko and surrounding areas to avert any possible attacks.

This isn’t the first time thugs are throwing anonymous letters threatening to attack residents.

Last year, unidentified thugs dropped similar letters in Lugazi Municipality, Njeru, Jinja, Kamuli District and other districts.

The authors of the letters usually executed their threats.

Security establishments in the area said their teams have recovered the anonymous letters for investigations to try and find the authors and their intention.