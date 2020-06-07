Giant rests! Veteran Journalist Francis Mutanzindwa is Dead

Veteran Journalist Francis Mutanzindwa breathed his last on Sunday June 7

kampala – Veteran media personality, Francis Mutazindwa has, on Sunday afternoon, June 7, breathed his last at Kampala Hospital where he was admitted after an illness.

Mutazindwa, at the time of his death, has been working with Revival Radio Station, an Ankole Diocese owned community radio station.

“Hello, brethren sad news Francis Mutazindwa Former Station manager Revival Radio has passed away today Sunday 7th June 2020 at about 1:15 pm at Kampala Hospital. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” a WhatsApp message informing his relatives reads.

With an eye for detail, business development and professional journalism, Mutazindwa rosed through ranks to serve as Radio West General Manager and Head of Business for Vision Group, a position he held for a long time.

Starting off as founding Editor at the Western Uganda radio giant, Mutazindwa equally anchored the English Bulletin as a newsreader for the same station.

Mutazindwa had also worked at Red Pepper as Managing Editor and later Lead Administrative Officer.

The media manager will be remembered for his vigour and energy in the newsroom and for breathing life into the media houses he was honoured to serve in.