Germany Referee reacts to Jadon Sancho booking after taking-off shirt in honour of George Floyd

AGENCIES | Germany referee, Daniel Siebert, has reacted on the booking of English player Jadon Sancho over taking off shirt to honour of George Floyd

Sancho scored Dortmund’s second goal at Paderborn and then took off his shirt to reveal the message “Justice for George Floyd”.

The 20-year-old was booked by the referee, Daniel Siebert, for removing his shirt, though other Dortmund players showed they were also wearing the message of support.

“I felt ugly as I showed him the Yellow Card. But I am following the FIFA and Football guidelines. The Death of George Floyd deserves better,” Siebert said

He added: “I hope the Germany FA would look at this and remove that yellow Card. If It was for me I wouldn’t have booked him. But it’s my job. “

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the floor. Mr Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with murder.