I Prefer Older Men – ZOEY

By Fab Mc

You probably have seen her on your screens or bumped into her accidentally ‘dishing-out’ some major vibes, and barely knew who she was.

Zoey Queen Bee is a Ugandan TV Presenter, Content creator, and Motivational Speaker. I got a chance of having a one on one with her and we talked about lifestyle, sex, and career.

FabMc: Briefly tell me about yourself

Zoey: My name is Zoey Queen Bee Ug. I’m God-fearing, selectively social, and love a low-key lifestyle. I’m a Public Relations Officer by profession. I have a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism (Public Relations major) from Uganda Christian University.

My biggest passion is acting and I’m thinking of taking more in that direction other than TV. I’m also a TV personality (worked with WBS TV – Teens Club, NBS TV youth voice, Magic1HD -Fashion Spot and Platform 256, Urban TV -Platform 256 and East African Spelling Bee ). Currently concentrating on being a content creator for my company #ZoeyInspirationUg and my YouTube channel. I’m also a Content producer behind some TV programs like my own.

FabMc: Tell me how you spend your time in this covid?

Zoey: I spend most of my time online creating, editing, and posting content (social media work for my channel including my artist that I manage #DannyBUg. I also spend it writing out new content for my company and other companies.

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Zoey: Currently I’m single and taking time to heal from a 4 years on and off failed relationship. Taking time to pray for the right one that God has in plan. Emotionally unavailable!!

FabMc: Briefly describe to me your ideal man

Zoey: God-fearing, hardworking, progressive, big vision that can challenge mine, intelligent ( educated at that at least to a degree level ), Supportive of my dreams and career , Respectable , Physically presentable( Tall , light/white), financially stable and ready to settle!!

FabMc: How many children would you wish for?

Zoey: Four. Hopefully balanced sexes.

FabMc: Would you date a neighbor? (If Yes or no) why?

Zoey: Not really. Normally prefer some distance to create space and challenge to missing someone.

FabMc: Would you date an older man or sleep with a fellow lady for fame and money?

Zoey: Not really. Though of course I prefer dating an older than me but maximum 5years, not beyond.

FabMc: What is your favorite daily attire?

Zoey: Casually I’m a person of shorts inside the house and outside jeans and tops are the deal for me.

FabMc: What is your favorite meal?

Zoey: I love Katogo (matooke, Irish and gnuts sauce)

FabMc: Tell me something you can’t do without in your house, car and hand bag as well

Zoey: Phone and charger/power bank. My phone is my life lol.

FabMc: What are some of the things that sound as compliments but are actually insults to you.

Zoey: Ladies that work don’t over ask for money from men!! This is a misleading theory. Men are supposed to be natural providers so even if a woman has money and can fend for herself give her money period!!

FabMc: Tell me 2 things you can’t stand about men

Zoey: Stingy men (They love the praise of having a Queen by their side and yet in contributing to her outlook and life, they bring zero efforts to the table. These ain’t necessarily broke but it’s a character also common to the rich. ) and lastly Disrespect. (Give respect to earn it; don’t do to me what you wouldn’t want me to do to you! Mutual treatment)

FabMc: Who is your inspiration?

Zoey: Internationally-Oprah Winfrey (she’s a media proprietor, philanthropist and actress) I also look up to Tyler Perry (Actor, producer, Director and owner of biggest studios in Hollywood)

Locally, I love Flavia Tumusime’s kind of brand.

FabMc: Share an experience you had in dealing with a difficult person and how you handled the situation.

Zoey: Some ex of mine. He really messed me up and to date I play it cool. I still communicate and wish him well through prayer.

FabMc: Share an effective method you have used to describe points of interest to groups.

Zoey: My social media platforms and Television/Radio platforms through speech, interviews and visual/written content.

FabMc: What is the craziest thing about yourself that only you know?

Zoey: I prefer keeping it to myself because it’s kinda nasty. High school disasters!

FabMc: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Zoey: A successful and award winning content creator, producer, Director and owner of a big media company #ZoeyInspiration. Married with kids.

FabMc: What crazy thing have you ever done in the name of love?

Zoey: Giving money to my ex (boyfriend then) on request when myself I needed it! Stupid in love!!

Campus hustles lol then Traveling in wee hours to see my ex (boyfriend then) several times which is so rare cause I’m such an indoors person that never moves beyond midnight due to personal set principles.

FabMc: If you had a chance of slapping one politician really hard in the face in this country who would that person be and why? (Must answer question)

Zoey: Not really into politics but I think all politicians need a little slap. They’ve isolated the common man’s interest in this country. Instead of making decisions that benefit us all, they’ve taken everything to their own good.

FabMc: We are so grateful for your time; please give us a final message to our readers and your fans as Well.

Zoey: Thanks for the interview been a pleasure being part of the platform. To readers and fans I hope God takes you through these trying times. Don’t wait to be given, learn to create your own opportunities/innovations. “

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. “ ~Maimonides

Kindly subscribe to my YouTube channel #ZoeyInspirationUg to watch my inspirational series and entertainment. I’m #ZoeyQueenBeeUg on all social media handles. “Aspire to Inspire Before You Expire”~ZoeyInspiration