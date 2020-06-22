65 motorcycles, 6 Vehicles impounded in defiance of COVID-19 curfew

Kigezi – Sixty Five (65) motorcycles and six (6) vehicles have been impounded by Police in the kigezi sub-region over operating during night curfew hours.

Police also revealed that motorcyclists carrying passengers and vehicles driving minus clearance by the Resident District Commissioners and without clear reasons were equally impounded.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional police Spokesman confirms this and says that on Saturday evening

“Seven motorcycles were impounded in Kisoro ( UEP 693T-bajaj boxer, UDY 166F Bajaj boxer, UDD 217J Bajaj boxer, UEH 590B, UEU 194B, UDJ 737L TVS and UET 385P Bajaj boxer) as are now all parked at kisoro Central police station,”Maate confirms the impounding.

He added: “Their riders were charged with disobedience of lawful orders contrary to section s 117 of penal code act as the case is registered under file number SD 26/20/06/2020.”

He revealed that 15 motorcycles were also impounded on Saturday at Kihihi police station in Kanungu district, whilst 30 motorcycles were impounded Kanungu police station on Sunday and in Rukungiri also 14 Motorcycles were impounded and 6 vehicles.

Maate says that more operations in enforcing the presidential directives are to continue until people have adhered to them or when they will be relaxed.