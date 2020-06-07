Jacob Kabondo Tasks Busoga Leaders to Plan Jointly

Butembe County MP Aspirant Jacob Kabondo

Jinja – Various experts have come up with conflicting thoughts as to why Busoga sub-region lags behind at a time when national poverty levels are declining but some believe wrangling among leaders is the main cause.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Butembe Constituency Aspirant, Hon. Jacob Kabondo says leaders in the eleven Districts which make up the region should plan together in order to address common problems.

Speaking to Red Pepper Digital on Sunday, June 7, Kabondo, a chartered accountant with experience from numerous local and international NGOs said the Busoga districts have similar challenges and opportunities, therefore approaching them jointly would yield the best results.

“We must change our mindset, work together and focus on things for the region, not for the districts. We are the same people. We have to make our demands known and strategic so that we can be able to transform Busoga,” Kabondo said.

He added that government should to take a special interest in the development of Busoga Sub-region through the expedition of a special program tailored to its development.

‘’Although we are separated by boundaries, we are bound by values which must we must keep together. We must focus on tourism development, maternal health, investment, mineral exploration, youth empowerment and employment’’, he argued.

Kabondo joined the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga who has for many years demanded that government introduce a special development program for Busoga Region to eliminate extreme poverty and enhance the realization of the full potential of the region.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga (FILE PHOTO)

Despite some interventions from the existing government programs such as National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) among others, Busoga has have failed to transform the livelihoods of local people over time.

In the past, Government has introduced several development programs for marginalized areas like the Northern Uganda Social Action Plan (NUSAF I and II) for the Northern region, The Karamoja Integrated Disarmament and Development Program for Karamoja region and The Luwero Rwenzori Development Program (LRDP) for the Central and Western regions.

Last year, Parliament passed Shs 7.5 billion to support the Busoga

Special Programme Fund intended to lift the region out of poverty, however, the impact hasn’t been realized from the fund.