Kabale accident Survivor walks down aisle

Kampala – Rachel Lucky Guhirwa the bride that was, on May 5, involved in a nasty accident along the Kabale-Katuna kisoro road at Kagano, has finally walked down the aisle.

She was in the company of her Matron Barbra Natukunda and her hubby, Hilary Namanya who died on spot at the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

Namanya, Programs director of Rukundo International (local NGO in Kabale) and Natukunda, academic registrar of African international Christian Ministry vocational college, died on spot with Racheal Lucky Guhirwa surviving.

She was rushed to St. Francis Hospital Mutolere and later referred to Kabale Regional referral hospital where she has been till last month when she was discharged.

On Friday, June 19, Guhirwa finally walked down the aisle with Nelson Yumvirusaba, a statistician with Uganda Bureau of Standards and this time, it was held in kabale at St Marks Church of Uganda Kikungiri.

The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Jonath Niyonzima of St. Andrews cathedral Seseme in Kisoro district.

One of the relatives said that is the decision to move the wedding from Kisoro was being that she was in kabale where she was recovering as well to save her tragedy of Kanaba were her friends perished.

Close family sources reveal she is still going through trauma but she was still recovering and getting counselling.

“Since she was recovering from Kabale, we opted for the wedding to be Moved to Kabale, but she is recovering well even though with few wounds all she needs prayers to see that she gets out of the trauma of the death of her best friends,” said the relative.

Laban Joseph Niyongabo who was the best man while quoting 2 Corinthians 1:20 For all of God’s promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding “Yes!” And through Christ, our “Amen” (which means “Yes”) ascends to God for his glory.

He says that after seeing Rachel and Nelson tying the note despite the devils attempts to make it not pass.

It was a great day as we were celebrating God’s great goodness and telling the devil to his face that cheers to more years of losing battles.

“My sister and special friend Racheal Lucky is also called Guhirwa (Which is a Rufumbira word to mean lucky or the one who is blessed)and as with her name, she is indeed lucky and blessed.”

“Her husband’s name Yunvirusaba Nelson (Yunvirusaba is a Rufumbira word to mean he answers the one who asks) and contextually meaning God answers the one who prays. You and me friends prayed for the 2 people as he answered us when we prayed because that’s his nature and he who promised marriage to these 2 is faithful.”

After such a sweet day a song on my mind is To God be the glory, great things he hath done.

“A very happy marriage to you Nelson and Racheal,”

They later held a scientific reception at Kirigime guest house that was attended by a handful of relatives.

Guhirwa works with Uganda health marketing group in Kampala.