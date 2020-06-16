Kateshumbwa moves to unseat Minister Elioda Tumwesigye in Sheema

Sheema – The member of parliament for Sheema municipality Elioda Tumwesigye is setting on a time bomb after Dickson Kateshumbwa is the latest person to show interest in his seat.

The entrance of Kateshumbwa into the race for Sheema municipality parliamentary seat will make it too interesting.

The race that now attracts a number of people including the former permanent secretary ministry of local government Francis Mutabwire, the former Elioda tormentor in last elections Vaginia Plan Mugyenyi among others.

The former Commissioner of Domestic Tax at URA Kateshumbwa has started making clandestine meeting to have the seat from Elioda Tumwesigye.

Why Elioda is on a time bomb:

The current member of parliament for Sheema municipality Elioda Tumwesigye is facing an uphill task to retain his seat in the forthcoming elections.

A few weeks ego, Elioda Tumwesigye and others have been battling a case in courts of law questioning their legality in the 11th parliament.

The past experience where Elioda Tumwesigye tussle it with his political tormentor Vaginia Mugyenyi and the coming of Kateshumbwa will add an insult to an injury.

What elders are saying:

Speaking to Red Pepper the former greater Bushenyi district chairman Yowasi Makaru said that politics is not a monopoly saying that it is the people of Sheema who have a choice.

He said that if its true that Kateshumbwa the people is coming to contest in Sheema municipality the people have a range of options to choose from saying that its time for Elioda Tumwesigye to call it a day.

He said that according to the last election between Tumwesigye and Virginia Plan Mugyenyi that was tough in its own and according to him(Makaru) Elioda lost.

“I decided to quit active politics ten years ego and Elioda should also be started to think in some direction, people can get tired but failed to have any other option and this could be the case in Sheema municipality,”said Makaru.

He said that politics in Sheema municipality has its dynamics claiming both Kateshumbwa and Elioda Tumwesigye are born of Sheema saying that people should choose wisely.

Former Sheema Municipality MP aspirant Virginia Plan Mugyenyi (FDC) donated an ambulance and delivered sanitiser purchased by a good samaritan. (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Sam Kahindi the current Sheema district head of public service commission and one of the stakeholders of Sheema district said that each and every person have a right to stand in elective position so as long as he or she has qualifications.

He said that the coming of Kateshumbwa will give the people of Sheema district abundance to choose from.

Kahindi said that on some districts leaders are not visible but in Sheema, everybody is capable of leading saying that people should not look at it in terms of stack holders but everybody in Sheema.

When contacted, Kateshumbwa said that he had decided to offer himself to contest as a member of parliament for Sheema municipality to tackle a number of issues including Education, electricity and youth unemployment in the district.

He said Sheema elevated into a municipality it has never looked one and saying that its high time to make it look the some by creating the industrial park and extending electricity to all parts of the municipality.

“I have been the chair of the world customs union and went to use my links to connect the people of Sheema municipality to benefit from this and hope together we can achieve this,” said Kateshumbwa.