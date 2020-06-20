LIVE: Mbarara Archbishop His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha enthroned

Archbishop-Elect of Mbarara Archdiocese, Rt Rev Dr Lambert Beinomugisha,

Mbarara – Mbarara Archdiocese has, on Saturday, June 10, held a ‘scientific’ enthronement ceremony of its second Archbishop, Lambert Bainomugisha

As the first diocese in Uganda to organize a scientific installation, the Achidiocese’s enthronement ceremony took place on the Feast of Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Cathedral, dedicated to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Nationally televised on TV West and social media platforms, the Enthronement ceremony was graced by 150 invited guests in observation of the government directives on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19

Religious leaders, government officials and a section of Mbarara Archdiocese have graced the Archbishop- Elect Bainomugisha’s enthronement

Archbishop Bainomugisha was appointed by Pope Francis on April 25, replacing the retired Archbishop Paul Kamuza Bakyenga, who turned 75, the retirement age of Catholic prelates.

Presided over by Nuncio Archbishop Luigi Bianco, Archbishop Bainomugisha has ascended upon his new apostolic throne the Cathedra.

The seat symbolizes the archbishop’s teaching and apostolic authority. The Nuncio will then deliver the pope’s message to the new archbishop and ask him to accept it.

After Bainomugisha accepts it, the Nuncio will give him a shepherd’s staff or crosier, which is the symbol of his pastoral authority.