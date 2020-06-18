Lord Mayor Lukwago axes Kanyike, names Protégé Doreen Nyanjura as New Deputy

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his Deputy-Appointee Ms Doreen Nyanjula

Kampala – Barely a week since the appointment of new Executive Director Dorthy Kisaka, the boogeyman strikes City Hall, – again – in plain sight!

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has axed his Deputy Sarah Kanyike and appointed Doreen Nyanjura as her replacement.

This follows an ultimatum issued by Mr Lukwago serving Ms Kanyike up to June 18, to declare her stand on whether she was accepting the position of Director Gender, Community Service and Production at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The former Deputy Lord Mayoress was nominated by President Museveni for the docked in addition to the nomination fo ED Dorothy Kisaka and three other Directors marking the exit of Ag. KCCA ED Kitaka after serving in an acting capacity.

However, the day reached without Ms Kanyike declaring her stand.

As a result, Mr Lukwago unveiled Ms Nyajura as his Deputy position at a press conference in Kampala on Thursday, June 18.

Ms Nyajura is the Makerere University female councillor and was named Minister of Finance and Administration under KCCA Executive Committee in March this year.

Also Read

According to the KCCA Act, the Lord Mayor appoints his deputy and the council simply approves his choice.