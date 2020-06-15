Mbarara Leaders ‘Lock-horns’ in Corruption Scandal

Mbarara Municipality Mayor, Robert Kakyebezi,

Mbarara – The woes continue to rock the ‘Rusiina -City’ as the Mbarara Municipality Mayor Robert Kakyebezi and his town clerk Theoperous Tibihika are threatened to be dragged to courts by locals leaders accusing them of corruption.

The duo is accused of being behind all the scandals that are currently crippling handling service delivery at Mbarara Municipal council.

According to the Biharwe division chairman Stephen Muganga, the two leaders have infiltrated the procurement committee of Mbarara municipality for their own selfish intreats.

Muganga alleged that the duo forced the procurement committee members convening at one of the hotels in Ruti trading centre in Mbarara, to change the contract that was awarded to Five Star Plumbers to instal street lights in Mbarara municipality.

The contract that was supposed to be completed in Feb 2020 but according to Muganga, the duration exceeded the specified time.

According to Muganga, the two leaders Kakyebezi and Tibihika are trying to look do all means to extend the contract justify the daley for the implementation of the contract.

“We are not happy with the way how Kakyebezi and Tibihika are conducting business at Mbarara municipal council because they have now embarked on extending the contract of the contractor who was supposed to finish the work of installing streets lights in Mbarara municipality,” said Muganga.

Muganga further said that Mbarara municipality is losing a lot of money back to the treasury because of the incompetence and corruption among the leaders at Mbarara municipality.

He said that they have two options at the moment to carb down the increasing corruption are mobilizing locals to demonstrate.

However, when contacted the Mbarara municipality mayor Robert Kakyebezi said that its mor a crime that when contracts are expired that according to the laws contracts can be extended.

Kakyebezi said that there are certain projects that are going on in Mbarara municipality whose contracts have been expired and renewed.

He said that though money can be taken back to the treasury they can be brought back and given to them under some project and arrangements saying that those who are making noise don’t know the information.

“It is not a crime to extend contracts after expiry and the money taken to the treasury can be brought back under some arrangements. This person who is making noise they don’t know the information,” said Kakyebezi.

Kakyebezi said that the delay of the fill filament of the contract to instil street light was affected by a number of factors ranging from COVID 19 that has affected the whole world for almost six months to date.